'A response is awaited' - Town council seeks advice on protecting road users while Midhurst bridge repairs continue

Midhurst Town Council is seeking advice on protecting road users while vital repairs to North Mill Bridge continue.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Addressing residents on Facebook, the town council made clear it had written to the county council asking for advice on ‘what structural measures may be taken to protect users of the bridge, and the bridge as a heritage asset.’

It comes after a Ford Transit collided with North Mill Bridge, in Midhurst, last month, leading to a prolonged road closure and an estimated repair time of several months, thanks in part for the need to repair the bridge with a heritage-appropriate stone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to a resquest for comment, a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council, which is the local authority responsible for the repairs, said: “Work is ongoing to repair the recent damage to the bridge and we are reviewing the site to see if any measures might be implemented to assist motorists when approaching the bridge. We thank the local community for their continued patience.”

North Mill Bridge, in Midhurst

In the meantime, some progress has been made. In his last update about the state of the road, West Sussex County Councillor Tom Richardson said stonework dislodged during the initial crash has been removed from the riverbed, and some early repairworks are underway.

While repairs continue, the road is partially open, with a temporary traffic light system in place to keep motorists safe and manage traffic flow.

Shortly after last month’s crash, Daniel Collins, a 44-year-old man from Midhurst was arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle while above the legal limit. He is due to appear at Worthing Magistrates Court on February 18.