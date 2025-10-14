A rewarding career at Guild Care’s Haviland House

Guild Care is proud to employ hundreds of people in Worthing and the surrounding areas, covering a variety of roles, from carers liaising directly with residents and the people who use our services, to vital administrative staff that keep things running smoothly.

In this article, we take a closer look at Haviland House and hear from team members Curtis and Jackie about what makes their jobs so rewarding.

The Guild Care family

When you work for Guild Care, you become part of a charity that has served the local community for over 90 years. With a solid reputation and a welcoming culture, we have a high staff retention rate which means our residents and their loved ones benefit from continuity of care. This is just one of the many reasons we’re rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Gloria and Claire at Haviland House, a Guild Care home in Worthing

Jackie, administrator at Haviland House, has worked here for more than five years. She says: “Guild Care has always supported me to explore new opportunities and provided hands-on training. My current role is fulfilling, allowing me to sit at the heart of everything going on here at Haviland House.”

Curtis, team leader at Haviland House, had a more unusual career path. “I previously worked as a car mechanic, but I wanted something more rewarding. I have always enjoyed working with people and problem-solving, so when I saw a job in community care I decided to give it a go! I’ve worked here for three years in my current role and I’m so glad I made the switch; I can’t imagine a better place to work,” Curtis explains.

Building bonds

As well as spending time with residents at Haviland House, Jackie enjoys getting to know their relatives. “I manage our reception area, so I’m usually the first and last person that relatives see when they visit. We’re a dementia care home and some days are particularly difficult for loved ones, so they really benefit from a conversation and a friendly face. This is particularly comforting for the husbands and wives of our residents, who often live alone and appreciate the company and understanding we’re able to provide.”

Jackie Kerr, administrator at Haviland House, a Guild Care home in Worthing

Curtis says: “I work in our residential household, which is for people in the early stages of their dementia journey, so I get to know residents and their relatives from their first day at Haviland House. It might sound small, but one thing I’m most proud of is when residents know my name and recognise my face. It’s so nice to know I provide familiarity and comfort for residents who are going through challenging times.”

Magic moments, every day

“There are magic moments here every single day, whether I’m enjoying an impromptu dance with a resident during our live music performances, or having coffee and cake with a relative after a particularly emotional visit. I feel incredibly lucky that I can make a real difference to people’s lives on a daily basis,” says Jackie.

Curtis adds: “Even the small things can create special memories when you work in a caring role. From taking residents for a walk in our beautiful gardens, to seeing them shine during activity sessions, I get a real sense of purpose from my job here at Haviland House.”

If you’d like to find out more about working at Haviland House or any of our care homes, please contact our recruitment team on [email protected].