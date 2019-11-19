A riverside Lewes house which featured on TV’s Grand Designs and Ditchling Museum have both won design awards

Winners have been announced for a Sussex design award including a riverside house in South Street, Lewes and Ditchling Museum.

The winners of the inaugural South Downs National Park’s Design Awards were announced last Tuesday, November 12 and included Lewes’ The Riverside House.

More than 60 nominations from across the National Park were received following the launch of the awards earlier this year which celebrate innovative and inspirational projects.

Margaret Paren, chairwoman of the South Downs National Park Authority, said: “We believe that it is a privilege to build in a National Park. High-quality design matters to the National Park and to the local communities within it.”

The Riverside House, which featured on Grand Designs in 2015, won in the Residential category of the awards. Judges said they were impressed by the design team’s use of space to construct “a robust yet graceful building of high architectural merit.”

Ditchling Museum, Ditchling, East Sussex was winner of the Non-Residential Category for its ‘thoughtful architectural design’ and ‘connection with its history and setting’.

Architects, local community representatives, designers, and planners gathered at the South Downs Centre, North Street in Midhurst to celebrate the winners and were joined by president of the Royal Town Planning Institute, Ian Tant.

He said: “Design is a key theme for the Royal Town Planning Institute and our work this year.

“Put that alongside the fact that 2019 is also the 70th anniversary of the National Parks Act and the combination of National Parks and design are absolutely what the Royal Town Planning Institute is interested in.

“I was absolutely delighted to be at the awards and helping to take part in the ceremony.”

A full list of winners and those highly-commended and commended can be found here.