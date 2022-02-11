A specialist school at Aldingbourne can increase capacity planners say

An application was submitted to change the use of Paddocks, Days Lane, Aldingbourne, from a dwelling to office space and its former garage to allow increased capacity for up to 10 children and six staff at the children’s school at The Coach House.

The plans included a roof extension of the main building.

A design and access statement by Henry Adams said the garage building would become a dining or meeting room, kitchen, classrooms and office space for the adjoining school.

Arun District Council planning officers said: “Paddocks is a detached house with a habitable roof space and a large garage attached to the northern elevation of The Coach House, located to the west of Days Lane and north of the A27 dual carriageway.

“The site was a dwelling and associated garden but now forms part of The Coach House (located immediately to the south) which provides therapeutic residential care and education.”

They said previous plans (AL/60/14/PL) to change the use of The Coach House from residential to a children’s therapeutic community centre included a condition for a maximum of 12 children on the site at any one time and 11 members of staff.

This was to safeguard the privacy and amenity of adjoining occupiers.

Regarding the new application they said: “Regardless of this condition, as mentioned in submitted Transport Assessment Technical Note, ‘The proposed development would facilitate the expansion of the neighbouring specialist children’s school which is currently operating at maximum capacity, increasing the number of pupils from 18 to 28’.

They concluded the local plan allowed development in the countryside and the proposal was in accordance with relevant policies and is sustainable development.