A sporting gift from Rotary Tree of Light

The cheque was part of the proceeds from the much-loved Tree Of Light ceremony, held alongside the Congress Theatre in December and organised by the Rotary AM club, with support of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne and Rotary Sovereign Harbour.

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne decided to donate its parts of the proceeds to St Catherine’s College, to help purchase of sports equipment for the school’s news sports complex.

Developed with the health and mental welfare of the students in mind, St Catherine’s is looking to raise additional funding for new showers, toilets, changing rooms and storage facilities within the new sports hall. Rotary president, Alan Langley, is pictured presenting the cheque to Madeline Maynard, St Catherine’s College business manager.

The Sovereign Harbour club has sadly closed since the Tree of Light event and with only two rotary clubs remaining in the town, the Eastbourne club is holding a recruitment evening at the Sovereign Harbour yacht club on Monday, April 15, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, to which anyone interested is invited.