A Stranger Things ice cream van is coming to Hailsham

A Stranger Things 3 ice cream van is touring the country – and Hailsham is one of only 11 places it will be visiting.

To coincide with the launch of the hugely-popular Netflix show’s third series, the retro ice cream parlor Scoops Ahoy will travel to ‘Hawkins’ roads across the UK, including Hailsham’s Hawkin’s Way on Wednesday, July 10.

A Stranger Things 3 inspired ice cream van is coming to Hailsham SUS-190907-114442001

The 1985-themed van, complete with eerie Stranger Things melodic chimes inspired by the soundtrack, features two sides – a 1980s ice-cream parlour in pastel pinks, blues and whites – and a dark side straight out of the nightmare ‘Upside Down’ world.

It will be giving out free ice cream to all from approximately 6pm-7pm.

Flavours include the retro Coke Float, Cherries Jubilee, Banana Boat and July 4th!

Scoops Ahoy will also visit New Road in Brighton from 1.30pm-4.30pm that day.

