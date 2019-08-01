A true spectacle of scarecrows for the summer in Polegate

The prizes have been awarded for Polegate’s colourful Scarecrow Festival, which has raised more than £1,000 for SERV Sussex and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Organiser Nathan Dunbar, 16, said, “I am very pleased with how the scarecrow festival ended up this year and despite worry at the beginning local residents all came together and put on a true spectacle of scarecrows. I am also glad there were so many people who wanted to come together as a community whilst benefiting local charities.

Polegate Scarecrow Festival. Overall Best Scarecrow prize went to Debbie Gearing in New Road.

Polegate Scarecrow Festival. Highly Commended - Haine and Son, High Street.

Polegate Scarecrow Festival. Best Display Of Scarecrows went to Cassie Callow and Beverley Hodson of Central Avenue.

Polegate Scarecrow Festival. Best Scarecrow From A Polegate Business was awarded to Glenister's Florist's shop window display.

