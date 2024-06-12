A vegetarian diet and a nip of ginger wine are Doris’ secrets to reaching 100

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A frugal lifestyle and a vegetarian diet are the secrets to the long life of Eastbourne centenarian, Doris Harvey.The mum of three celebrated her 100th birthday with a private party laid on for her family and friends at Beechwood Grove care home on East Dean Road, which she only moved into last month.

Doris, originally from London, received a card of congratulations from the King and was treated to a buffet lunch and a nip of her favourite ginger wine in the home’s private dining room. Beechwood Grove offers personalised residential, nursing, memory and respite care to 61 residents.

“It’s been a wonderful party,” she said. “The staff here have really made it special.”

Born in 1924, Doris left school at 14 and started work in a knitting needle factory. With the advent of World War II, she got a job at the Ministry of Defence, taking messages to the Home Office.

She became a vegetarian when she and husband, George, moved to Wales in the 1970s where the couple grew vegetables and lived off the land, enjoying long walks in the hills and a plant-based diet.

“They lived a very simple life and it seems it was terribly good for her!” said close friend, Pam Smith. “Her and George loved to walk, and they also loved to travel. They didn’t fly but they took lots of holidays.

“For her 99th birthday last year, we took on the big wheel at Eastbourne, and she was disappointed it didn’t go any faster!”

Doris had been living alone, having cared for George well into her 90s after he developed dementia. She made the move to Beechwood Grove in May 2024.

“She’s really come back to life since she moved in with us,” said Client Relationship Manager, Kirsty Farmer. “She’s such a character and she loves company. She’s really benefited from having plenty of new friends to talk to.”

Pam, who visits her every week, says it’s nice to see Doris being cared for after her years of dedication to her family.