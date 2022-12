AA Traffic News said there was queueing traffic due to a collision on A23 Dale Hill northbound at the Henfield Turn Off.

Sussex Police confirmed: “Police responded to a report of a collision involving four vehicles on the A23 northbound at Pyecombe at about 4.30pm on Monday, December 5. One patient was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital. Temporary road closures were in place until about 7.30pm.”