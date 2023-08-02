A259 crash: Two drivers taken to hospital following serious collision leading to traffic chaos

Two drivers have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a three-car collision on the A259 at Newhaven.

Emergency services were called to Seaford Road, Newhaven, on Wednesday morning (August 2) at around 6am.

One of the drivers taken to hospital was also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

Police say a section of the road is currently closed in both directions between Denton Corner roundabout and Marine Parade junction.

Diversions from the round have caused chaos on the roads, with drivers waiting in ques for longer than an hour.