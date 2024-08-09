Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services have been called to an incident in Hastings this afternoon (Friday, August 9).

Part of the A259 was closed to traffic as the fire service attended the scene.

The air ambulance also landed on Hastings beach.

Several fire engines were at the incident.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sean Cassidy

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it was called to a private address in the area.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were at the scene to assist the ambulance service during the course of the incident.