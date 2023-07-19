A259 Littlehampton to Angmering: £30million duel carriageway scheme officially opens

​Two new sections of dual carriageway, totalling 2km in length, have been built with the aim of reducing journey times and cutting traffic congestion – saving around 670 tons of CO2 per year support existing and future housing and commercial developments in Arun enable more active travel in the area with 2km of new pathways and cycleways.

Cllr Joy Dennis, the county council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, officially opened the improvements by cutting a ribbon on the cycle route last Thursday. Cllr Dennis said: “This multi-million-pound improvement scheme provides an essential key to unlock many long-term benefits in the area for residents, visitors and local businesses. People can now travel more freely through this important area of the county, north of Littlehampton. This project aligns with one of the key aims in West Sussex County Council’s “Our Council Plan” , which is to help create a sustainable and prosperous economy.

The official opening of the A259 duel carriageway scheme between Angmering and Littlehampton. Picture: county council

“I would like to thank all road users, residents and local businesses for their patience while these complex improvement works were ongoing.”

The project was jointly funded by Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership, the county council and through private developer contributions.

Anthony Middleton, acting chief executive officer at Coast to Capital, said: “We are thrilled to see the opening of the A259 scheme. These improvements will greatly enhance connectivity, relieve congestion, and create a safer, more efficient transport environment for everyone.

“This is not just about building roads but creating smarter, stronger, and greener transport infrastructure. This project is a testament to the power of working collaboratively in the pursuit of economic growth and sustainability.”

Deon Scholtz, infrastructure director for the scheme’s principal contractor, VolkerFitzpatrick, said: “We were delighted to have been selected to work with West Sussex County Council on this hugely significant scheme.