A27 disruption near Polegate: barrier repairs planned, says National Highways

Motorists in Sussex are warned that there may be disruption on the A27 near Polegate this week.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 25th Sep 2023, 07:58 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 07:58 BST
National Highways has announced that barrier repairs are planned on the A27 eastbound between the A2270 and A22 near Polegate (north).

The roadworks are set to take place from 8pm on Monday, September 25, to 5am on Tuesday, September 26.

National Highways added that barrier repairs are also planned on the A27 westbound between the junctions with the A22 North and the A2270.

