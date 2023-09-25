A27 disruption near Polegate: barrier repairs planned, says National Highways
Motorists in Sussex are warned that there may be disruption on the A27 near Polegate this week.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
National Highways has announced that barrier repairs are planned on the A27 eastbound between the A2270 and A22 near Polegate (north).
The roadworks are set to take place from 8pm on Monday, September 25, to 5am on Tuesday, September 26.
National Highways added that barrier repairs are also planned on the A27 westbound between the junctions with the A22 North and the A2270.