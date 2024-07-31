West Sussex Fire and Rescue news.

Motorists are being urged to avoid parts of the A27 following reports of a vehicle fire in the area.

The incident closed a stretch of the A27 between the Bognor Road Roundabout and the Whyke roundabout. Traffic is very heavy.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Chichester and Bognor to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a small amount of smoke issuing from a lorry. Firefighters made the scene safe.

“Sussex Police were also in attendance.

“The crews left the scene at 1.25pm.