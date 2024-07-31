A27 in Chichester closed following reports of a vehicle fire
Motorists are being urged to avoid parts of the A27 following reports of a vehicle fire in the area.
The incident closed a stretch of the A27 between the Bognor Road Roundabout and the Whyke roundabout. Traffic is very heavy.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Chichester and Bognor to the scene.
“Upon arrival crews found a small amount of smoke issuing from a lorry. Firefighters made the scene safe.
“Sussex Police were also in attendance.
“The crews left the scene at 1.25pm.
“Traffic is very heavy on the A27 westbound and surrounding roads, and drivers are urged to avoid the area for the time being.”