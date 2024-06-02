A27 warning for drivers: report of stalled vehicle and heavy traffic on East Sussex road

Published 2nd Jun 2024
Drivers are warned to watch out for a stalled vehicle on the A27 in East Sussex this morning (Sunday, May 2).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 both ways at Station Road (Drusilla's Roundabout).”

The incident was first reported at about 10am.

