A27 warning for drivers: report of stalled vehicle and heavy traffic on East Sussex road
Drivers are warned to watch out for a stalled vehicle on the A27 in East Sussex this morning (Sunday, May 2).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 both ways at Station Road (Drusilla's Roundabout).”
The incident was first reported at about 10am.
