Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are warned to watch out for a stalled vehicle on the A27 in East Sussex this morning (Sunday, May 2).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 both ways at Station Road (Drusilla's Roundabout).”