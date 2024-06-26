Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police have announced that they are appealing for witnesses after an 82-year-old cyclist was seriously injured in Chelwood Gate.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He had been riding a distinctive red and black bicycle along the A275 Lewes Road, close to the junction with Sandy Lane, when the incident occurred about 12.30pm on Wednesday 19 June.

“A vehicle may have been involved but failed to stop at the scene, and officers are urging anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward. You can report it online (www.sussex.police.uk) or call 101, quoting serial 597 of 19/06.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after an 82-year-old cyclist was seriously injured in Chelwood Gate.