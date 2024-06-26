A275: 82-year-old cyclist seriously injured in incident at East Sussex village
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He had been riding a distinctive red and black bicycle along the A275 Lewes Road, close to the junction with Sandy Lane, when the incident occurred about 12.30pm on Wednesday 19 June.
“A vehicle may have been involved but failed to stop at the scene, and officers are urging anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward. You can report it online (www.sussex.police.uk) or call 101, quoting serial 597 of 19/06.”
The incident comes after a series of other incidents on the A275 in East Sussex. Sussex Police said recently that a van collided with a pub on the A275 at Offham at about 10.35pm on May 11. On May 24, there were traffic reports of a collision involving a van and a motorbike on the A275.
