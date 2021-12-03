A village pub has been put up for sale

The freehold of the Abergavenny Arms, Rodmell, is now on the market at a guide price of £600,000.

This Grade II listed pub is also only three miles away from Lewes and Newhaven and nine miles from Brighton.

The property compromises of a main bar/dining area (50 covers), which is traditionally furnished with beamed ceilings, open brick fireplace and part timber floors.

There is also a lounge area (10 covers) games room and additional storage area.

Located on the first floor is the owners’ accommodation which is made up of three bedrooms, lounge, kitchen and shower room.

In addition, the property also boasts sufficient outdoor space include a split level patio area (70 covers), garden with picnic tables (10 covers) and car parking space.

For additional information, please contact Nick Earee on 07836 541 790.