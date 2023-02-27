Parents and students from a school in Eastbourne have voiced their opinions on a protest which took place due to toilet policies.

A student commenting on the Herald’s Facebook page said teachers are assigned to guard the toilet doors. Another claimed they are not allowed to use the toilets for six hours and the doors are double-locked. One pupil said they were excluded for being part of the protest.

Some Facebook commenters praised the students’ action.

The Eastbourne Academy. Picture from Google Maps

Rosie Cornell said: “It's absolutely disgusting. I’m so proud of my girl standing up for herself! This will be taken further if it isn’t rectified…”

Cheryl Louise said: “I got a text from my daughter as she was ignored after being told ‘no’ to go to the toilet. I've told her from now [on] that if she's desperate to let the teacher know and go. I called the school about it and was told there are toilets open but in certain areas?”

Keri Taylor added: “It’s dangerous for any person to have to hold using the toilet – let alone the poor girls on their monthlies.”

Parent Mercedes Prunty said when the toilets open at break around 900 students want to go – which means most do not get time to use them and have to hold on until lunch.

Some people support the rules to an extent.

Parent Nicole Wilson said: “My daughter goes to this school and I don't blame the teachers for doing this! They are vaping and destroying them! You can't shout at them anymore because snowflakes [say] it's abuse! I feel for the teachers these days!”

Karen Cunningham said: “As an ex-teacher I understand why the school does it. However, with students who were genuine, I would give them a note so if they were caught in the corridor they could show a teacher allowed them to use the loo.”