Access to become easier to Barnham hall

Access to a community hall is set to become easier after plans for a new entrance lobby were approved.

By Nikki Jeffery
3 hours ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 2:39pm

An application was made to build a porch and entrance lobby at Barnham Community Hall, Yapton Road, Barnham,

Arun planning officers said the development would have no adverse impact on visual amenity and accorded with planning policy.

A planning, design and access statement by Pickup Town Planning, for Barnham and Eastergate Parish Council, said: "Currently the hall's external doors open both inwards and outwards to allow access into the lobby.

The proposed new-look entrance at Barnham Community Hall
"Having entered the lobby the next set of doors again can open inwards or outwards from the hall. Consequently there are occasions when the two sets of doors open towards each other in the lobby leaving very little space for anyone with a wheelchair, mobility scooter or children's buggy to move or manoeuvre."

To see the decision go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BN/189/22/PL.

Barnham