Plans for 14 accommodation units to house 56 workers at a Ford strawberry farm have been approved.

The resubmitted application or Wicks Farm, Ford Lane included welfare facilities with associated landscaping and parking for a period of three years.

Arun officers said: "This application seeks planning permission for the provision of 14 static caravans for agricultural workers 11m by 3m, each with four bed spaces, two toilet/leisure units 11m by 6m and 14 covered cycle stores, each accommodating three cycle spaces.

"The application seeks temporary planning permission for three years for accommodation units for the exclusive use of agricultural/horticultural workers at Berry Farming, Wicks Farm. The main berry crop being grown in the glasshouses is strawberries. The horticultural workers will be employed throughout the strawberry growing season."

They said the development met policy requirements.

"Existing social conditions such as high demand for affordable accommodation in the local area, the business' requirements for short term lets and/or additional cost for surplus accommodation out of season being financially unviable, and lack of private/public transport options for employees being unsustainable, demonstrates the need for on-site accommodation, which cannot be provided by any other means," they said.

"Clear evidence is also provided identifying the numbers of expected employees during the growing, the business could easily fill the proposed number of rooms several times over.

"Moreover, no significant visual harm will arise from the development on the character and appearance of the area and as a result of limited onsite parking and the provision of a minibus service, no adverse effect on the highways network are foreseen."

One letter of objection was received citing increased traffic, noise impact arising from additional persons onsite and increased industrialisation of the area.