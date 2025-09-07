The three-day event celebrates the heritage of the legendary Ace Cafe, situated off North Circular Road in London.

Established in 1938, the cafe has become ‘the home for petrolheads’ and is ‘known as the world´s most famous motor cafe’, according to the owners.

It closed its doors in 1969 before making a comeback in 1994 with its first reunion.

This year marks its 31st annual reunion.

Setting off from Ace Cafe London at 10.30am, motorcyclists make their way to Brighton for a celebration of the establishment’s history.

Participants enjoy live music, displays and prizes for the ‘best cafe racer’ and ‘best scooter’.

1 . Ace Cafe Reunion Brighton - in pictures Bikers descend on Madeira Drive for iconic event Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

