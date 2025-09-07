Bikers descend on Madeira Drive for iconic eventplaceholder image
Ace Cafe Reunion Brighton: Bikers descend on seafront - in pictures

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Published 7th Sep 2025, 15:31 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2025, 15:50 BST
Bikers flocked to Brighton today (Sunday, September 7) for an iconic reunion event.

The three-day event celebrates the heritage of the legendary Ace Cafe, situated off North Circular Road in London.

Established in 1938, the cafe has become ‘the home for petrolheads’ and is ‘known as the world´s most famous motor cafe’, according to the owners.

It closed its doors in 1969 before making a comeback in 1994 with its first reunion.

This year marks its 31st annual reunion.

Setting off from Ace Cafe London at 10.30am, motorcyclists make their way to Brighton for a celebration of the establishment’s history.

Participants enjoy live music, displays and prizes for the ‘best cafe racer’ and ‘best scooter’.

