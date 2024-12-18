Action plan for 'eyesore' Horsham buildings targeted by vandals
The derelict buildings are former groundsmen’s cottages on the edge of Horsham Cricket Ground which have been frequently targeted by vandals.
Now Horsham District Council says it intends to ‘dispose’ of the cottages by exercising powers under the Local Government Act.
Many local residents have been urging for years for something to be done about the cottages, condemning them as ‘an eyesore’ and blight on the landscape. The buildings have been boarded up but have been regularly vandalised and daubed in graffiti.
Discussions about the future of the cottages have been ongoing between the sports club and Horsham District Council over the years but, until now, no resolution has been found.
A number of projects have previously been put forward for the site but none have come to fruition.
