Action plan for 'eyesore' Horsham buildings targeted by vandals

Action is finally to be taken over ‘eyesore’ buildings in Horsham which have been empty for more than 20 years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The derelict buildings are former groundsmen’s cottages on the edge of Horsham Cricket Ground which have been frequently targeted by vandals.

Now Horsham District Council says it intends to ‘dispose’ of the cottages by exercising powers under the Local Government Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many local residents have been urging for years for something to be done about the cottages, condemning them as ‘an eyesore’ and blight on the landscape. The buildings have been boarded up but have been regularly vandalised and daubed in graffiti.

Groundsmen's cottages on the edge of Horsham Cricket Ground have been empty for years - and frequently targeted by vandals

Discussions about the future of the cottages have been ongoing between the sports club and Horsham District Council over the years but, until now, no resolution has been found.

A number of projects have previously been put forward for the site but none have come to fruition.