Action plan for 'eyesore' Horsham buildings targeted by vandals

By Sarah Page
Published 18th Dec 2024, 11:33 BST
Action is finally to be taken over ‘eyesore’ buildings in Horsham which have been empty for more than 20 years.

The derelict buildings are former groundsmen’s cottages on the edge of Horsham Cricket Ground which have been frequently targeted by vandals.

Now Horsham District Council says it intends to ‘dispose’ of the cottages by exercising powers under the Local Government Act.

Many local residents have been urging for years for something to be done about the cottages, condemning them as ‘an eyesore’ and blight on the landscape. The buildings have been boarded up but have been regularly vandalised and daubed in graffiti.

Groundsmen's cottages on the edge of Horsham Cricket Ground have been empty for years - and frequently targeted by vandalsplaceholder image
Groundsmen's cottages on the edge of Horsham Cricket Ground have been empty for years - and frequently targeted by vandals

Discussions about the future of the cottages have been ongoing between the sports club and Horsham District Council over the years but, until now, no resolution has been found.

A number of projects have previously been put forward for the site but none have come to fruition.

