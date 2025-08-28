Active Hastings holds week long showcase event

To kick start the ‘Week with Active Hastings’ Cllr Glenn Haffenden joined the Active Hastings team at their weekly Yoga for Men’s Health session. Cllr Glenn Haffenden also joined the team for their Chair-based yoga class, Zumba, Age Friendly and Social session and Urban football. The sessions took place at a variety of venues throughout the town.

Cath Donovan, Physical Activity and Health Strategic Lead, said: “We were very excited to be joined by Cllr Glenn Haffenden at some of our sessions. This campaign was designed to celebrate some of the sessions we offer local residents.

“We picked sessions that would appeal to different ages and abilities and at various locations, with the hope to inspire more people to get involved.”

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, leader of the council and lead councillor for sport and leisure, added: “It was fantastic to be part of the ‘week with Active Hastings’ and to shine the spotlight on the great work they are doing throughout the town. To see these sessions making such a difference to residents was very inspiring.

“Community sport and physical activities initiatives have so many benefits, not only do they improve people’s physical and mental health, but they also reduce social isolation and brings communities together from across the town.”

For more information on all the Active Hastings sessions visit www.activehastings.org.uk/listings or call the Active Hastings team on 01424 451051.

To ensure all Active Hastings sessions are fully inclusive, they run a sliding ticket system on all their sessions, so you can choose what you can afford to pay. The sliding ticket system gives you the opportunity to choose from three ticket options: £3 is the suggested ticket price (this supports the running costs of the class), the £2 ticket gives you a little helping hand, or free tickets are available for people on low income and benefits.

This scheme has been made possible with thanks to funding from the Hastings & St Leonards Primary Care Network, the Levelling Up Fund, East Sussex County Council Public Health and Active Sussex.

To keep up to date on Active Hastings activities, follow their Facebook page www.facebook.com/activehastings or visit their website www.activehastings.org.uk.

Active Hastings works closely with local providers of physical activity to give you easy, fun ways to get your everyday dose of physical activity. It only takes 30 minutes a day for adults and 60 a day for children to get fitter, healthier and happier. You can even break it down into 10-minute slots.

Active Hastings coordinates the local Community Physical Activity Network, which brings together schools, sport clubs, National Governing Bodies of Sport, health organisations, the voluntary sector and the private sector to work together, unblock barriers to participation and improve the local sport and physical activity delivery system.

It is hosted by Hastings Borough Council, in partnership with East Sussex County Council, and brings together a wide range of local and national partners to ensure that everyone in Hastings can get active.

