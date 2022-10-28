Active Haywards Heath launched: town council project offers new forum for sports clubs, groups and venues
Haywards Heath Town Council has launched Active Haywards Heath, a new forum for all sports clubs, groups, venues and professionals in the area.
This project, which is overseen by the council, aims to help participants share information, while encouraging collaboration and increasing sporting opportunities in the town.
It also aims to increase awareness of funding opportunities and developments.
A town council spokesperson said: “Haywards Heath is fortunate to have so many sports clubs, fitness groups, cyclists, runners, walkers and a fantastic Rugby Club, Cricket Club and Football Club. We all know the positive benefits to our health and mental health that being active provides and we are delighted to be able to launch Active Haywards Heath as a forum for us all to share our insights, thoughts, achievements, news and opportunities.”
There is an Active Haywards Heath Facebook page and there will be in-person meetings.
Previously Haywards Heath Sports Forum, Active Haywards Heath is looking for people to be involved with the platform. Email [email protected]