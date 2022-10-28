This project, which is overseen by the council, aims to help participants share information, while encouraging collaboration and increasing sporting opportunities in the town.

A town council spokesperson said: “Haywards Heath is fortunate to have so many sports clubs, fitness groups, cyclists, runners, walkers and a fantastic Rugby Club, Cricket Club and Football Club. We all know the positive benefits to our health and mental health that being active provides and we are delighted to be able to launch Active Haywards Heath as a forum for us all to share our insights, thoughts, achievements, news and opportunities.”