A community centre in Hassocks could be extended after Mid Sussex District Council received a new planning application.

Adastra Hall Hassocks Community Association CIO has applied through their agent SDR Designs to create a second function room at Adastra Hall in Keymer Road.

They hope to erect a ‘two pitched roof single storey rear/side extension’ to form the room, which will have communal toilets, a kitchen, a disabled WC and larger communal toilets to the main building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application said the additional gross internal floorspace would be 57.2 square metres.

Adastra Hall Hassocks Community Association CIO has applied to create a second function room at Adastra Hall in Keymer Road. Photo: Google Street View

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application’s Heritage Statement said: “It is considered that the proposed extensions to an existing 1980s building will not affect the character of the local listed buildings or historic archaeological area as the site in question has already been developed with some fairly recent additions. The proposed extensions are of matching materials so would fit in well with the existing character of building and have no effect on the archaeological roman road.

“For the above reasons the conclusion is that the application should not be looked on in a negative way due to the archaeological interest of the area.”

The statement added that Adastra Hall received planning permission in 1984 and was extended in 1989, saying that none of the listed buildings in Hassocks and Keymer are within close proximity to the development site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can view the planning application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using the reference DM/23/0771.