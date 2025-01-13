Additional HMO licencing scheme to be introduced by Arun District Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arun District Council is set to introduce an additional HMO licencing scheme, Sussex World can report.

The scheme, which is set to be introduced next month (February 1), will extend licencing to rented shared houses and flats with three and four occupants in more than one household, who share cooking and/or washing and/or toilet facilities, as well as certain buildings converted into flats.

The news follow a public consultation period in 2023 and it’s hoped that, once implemented, it will help improve the quality of housing for private tenants.

It will cover River Ward in Littlehampton, and Marine and Hotham Wards in Bognor Regis. Data suggests that rental properties in these areas have higher levels of disrepair, with generally lower levels of maintenance, poor overall management and a large number of safety hazards, according to Arun District Council.

The new licencing scheme will allow the council to regulate privately rented and multiple occupation homes in order to protect tenants’ rights and ensure the homes are both safe and properly managed.

Councillor Sue Wallsgrove, Chair of the Environment Committee, said: “The scheme aims to improve conditions for tenants and the quality of rental accommodation available in the district and will widen the area of regular inspection beyond the mandatory scheme. National evidence shows that good homes have positive impacts on physical and mental health.”

To find out more about the new policy, different kinds of HMO, and the way the council treats each, as well as the shape of the public consultation conducted in 2023, visit the Arun District Council website.