3 . Barney - six-year-old Cockapoo cross Jack Russell

Barney is a cheeky, busy little chap, according to Raystede. His previous history suggests he is a sweet, outgoing boy who is used to country life, lots of space and company. Barney can be worried by some handling, especially at the vets so will need support around this. He bonds closely to those he trusts, and can be fearful of some men. He will need to be the only dog in an adult-only home and cannot live with cats.Photo: Raystede