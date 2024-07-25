Are you thinking about welcoming a dog into your home? Consider a rescue dog!
Raystede – located in Ringmer, near Lewes – is home to a number of breeds of adorable dog.
The charity says ‘adopting through a rehoming centre can take a little extra time and patience, but the rewards are worth it’.
1. Pablo and Winnie - five-year-old Cockapoos
Pablo and Winnie are fantastic and fun dogs, Raystede said. They have a strong bond so much be rehomed together. They are friendly with other dogs of similar size and have lived with young children. The pair are very friendly and love affection. Raystede said: "They are a very fun pair of dogs and will be a fantastic addition to a lucky home."Photo: Raystede
2. Tinka - eight-month-old mongrel
Tinka is a sweet dog who becomes cheeky and playful once trusts you. Due to being nervous, she will be looking for a calm and quiet home with adults only. She will need owners who can help her build her confidence. Tinka may not have had much experience with other dogs, according to Raystede, and can be nervous around some. She can't live with cats.Photo: Raystede
3. Barney - six-year-old Cockapoo cross Jack Russell
Barney is a cheeky, busy little chap, according to Raystede. His previous history suggests he is a sweet, outgoing boy who is used to country life, lots of space and company. Barney can be worried by some handling, especially at the vets so will need support around this. He bonds closely to those he trusts, and can be fearful of some men. He will need to be the only dog in an adult-only home and cannot live with cats.Photo: Raystede
4. Merlin - nine-year-old Lurcher
Merlin was sadly an unclaimed stray who arrived underweight and in 'poor condition, according to Raystede. The charity said he is a sweet, friendly boy who loves walking, playing and snoozing. He can live with older children and needs access to a garden. He cannot live with cats or small animals.Photo: Raystede