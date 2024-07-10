These rescue dogs are all hoping for a second chance at life.
Could you be the one to give them this?
Arundawn Dog Rescue, in Horsham, focuses largely on providing rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming for strays who are sadly facing euthanasia through no fault of their own.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Rex - two-year-old Golden Retriever
Rex is looking for a home with at least two other dogs as he thrives in the company of fellow canines. His new home must have plenty of land or garden space for him to run around. Rex spent the first half of his life on a farm with other dogs, but was rehomed to a home without another resident pooch. The charity said this 'completely traumatised' him, and his anxieties vanished once he was reunited with other dogs.Photo: Arundawn
2. Orin - four-year-old Lurcher
Orin is a 'lovely and laid back boy' who was confiscated from his owner together with several other dogs, Arundawn said. The charity describes him as 'just delightful'. He walks well on a lead and his recall (in a secure field) is coming on well. He is available to foster or adopt.Photo: Arundawn
3. Frodo - two-year-old German Shepherd crossbreed
Frodo is a lovely and very affectionate boy. He is looking for an active family who can be around most of the time and provide lots of mental stimulation. He can live with another confident dog but would also do well as an only dog. The charity says Frodo loves learning - he gives paw very nicely and is eager to please. He loves meeting new people but can be exuberant and boisterous, so can only be rehomed with children over 12 years old.Photo: Arundawn
4. Daisy - three-year-old Cane Corso
Daisy was found tied to a tree just three days before giving birth. She has reared nine babies and is ready to flee the nest, according to Arundawn. Daisy has been described as the 'most awesome dog' and is calm, affectionate and well-mannered. She is seeking a home with or without another dog - but with the ability to separate and do slow and careful introductions with any resident canines. Arundawn describes her as a 'spectacular' dog.Photo: Arundawn