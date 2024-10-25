The Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust has been rehoming ex-racing dogs since 1978.
The charity says greyhounds make amazing pets because of their ‘calm, affectionate, and easy-going nature’.
Take a look below at just some of the dogs in need of homes at Brighton RGT.
All photos courtesy of Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust.
1. Toto - five-years-old
Toto is a friendly girl who is also a bit of an escape artist, according to the charity. She can be a little 'head shy' when people go to stroke her head. Photo: Brighton RGT
2. Ted - five-years-old
Ted is a large boy who is very confident. He is very lovable and loves attention. He would suit being the only dog in the home. Photo: Brighton RGT
3. Best - four-years-old
Best is a big loving boy who is quite strong. The charity said his manners are a work in progress! He will require someone who is physically strong to handle him. However, he is very friendly and loves attention. Photo: Brighton RGT
4. Richie - three-years-old
Richie is a friendly, large boy who loves his food, according to the charity. He is quite a strong boy so his new owners will need to be mindful of this. Photo: Brighton RGT
