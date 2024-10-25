Adopt a dog: 11 adorable retired greyhounds seeking homes in Sussex

By Megan Baker

Published 12th Sep 2024, 14:37 BST
Updated 31st Oct 2024, 17:22 BST
These greyhounds are looking for owners who will spoil them with love after a career on the race tracks.

The Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust has been rehoming ex-racing dogs since 1978.

The charity says greyhounds make amazing pets because of their ‘calm, affectionate, and easy-going nature’.

Find out why you shouldn’t overlook this ‘wonderful’ breed

Take a look below at just some of the dogs in need of homes at Brighton RGT.

To view all the hounds, and to apply to adopt, visit: https://brightonrgt.org.uk/Meet-the-Hounds/

All photos courtesy of Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust.

Toto is a friendly girl who is also a bit of an escape artist, according to the charity. She can be a little 'head shy' when people go to stroke her head.

1. Toto - five-years-old

Toto is a friendly girl who is also a bit of an escape artist, according to the charity. She can be a little 'head shy' when people go to stroke her head. Photo: Brighton RGT

Ted is a large boy who is very confident. He is very lovable and loves attention. He would suit being the only dog in the home.

2. Ted - five-years-old

Ted is a large boy who is very confident. He is very lovable and loves attention. He would suit being the only dog in the home. Photo: Brighton RGT

Best is a big loving boy who is quite strong. The charity said his manners are a work in progress! He will require someone who is physically strong to handle him. However, he is very friendly and loves attention.

3. Best - four-years-old

Best is a big loving boy who is quite strong. The charity said his manners are a work in progress! He will require someone who is physically strong to handle him. However, he is very friendly and loves attention. Photo: Brighton RGT

Richie is a friendly, large boy who loves his food, according to the charity. He is quite a strong boy so his new owners will need to be mindful of this.

4. Richie - three-years-old

Richie is a friendly, large boy who loves his food, according to the charity. He is quite a strong boy so his new owners will need to be mindful of this. Photo: Brighton RGT

