Lucy is a sweet, sensitive girl who forms close bonds with those she trusts, according to Raystede. Once she trusts someone, she becomes very 'excitable, bouncy and kissy'. Lucy is finding kennels quite overwhelming as can be worried by lots of noise and activity. She will need to be the only dog in the home, but has previously lived with cats. She could live with older teenagers in a quiet home, according to Raystede. Lucy requires her own garden. Photo: Raystede
2. Fern - two-year-old Lurcher
Fern is a a sweet, friendly girl who loves a cuddle and a play. Raystede said she could potentially live with 'sensible' older children, and may be able to live with another dog if suitably matched. She cannot live with cats or small animals as she will chase them. Fern would like access to her own secure garden to zoom around and relax in. Photo: Raystede
3. Kevin - Staffie cross Whippet
Kevin is a very sweet, brave boy who, despite not being treated very kindly, is growing in confidence each day, Raystede said. Kevin was an unclaimed stray and was found suffering from head trauma which impacted his eye. He is very worried by lots of activity and people, so he will need a quiet home and secure garden to allow him time to grow in confidence. He may be best as the only dog in the home at this stage, and could potentially live with a confident cat and older teenagers, according to Raystede. Photo: Raystede
4. Toby - four-year-old Cocker Spaniel cross Pug
Toby is a new arrival, who is settling in and awaiting further assessment. Raystede said he has a lot of love to give, and bonds closely with people he knows. He will need to be the only pet in the home, but is learning to greet other dogs in a more sociable way. Toby could live with older teenagers who are involved in his emotional support, according to Raystede. He is housetrained and can be 'vocal' in the car. Photo: Raystede