3 . Kevin - Staffie cross Whippet

Kevin is a very sweet, brave boy who, despite not being treated very kindly, is growing in confidence each day, Raystede said. Kevin was an unclaimed stray and was found suffering from head trauma which impacted his eye. He is very worried by lots of activity and people, so he will need a quiet home and secure garden to allow him time to grow in confidence. He may be best as the only dog in the home at this stage, and could potentially live with a confident cat and older teenagers, according to Raystede. Photo: Raystede