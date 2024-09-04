Adopt a dog: 'Fun-loving' French Bulldog seeks loving home in Sussex
The four-year-old is described by staff at Dogs Trust as a ‘charismatic chap’.
Freddie loves nothing more than playing with his favourite people, receiving gentle fusses and playing with his toys.
However, his cheeky side does come out when he’s playing, and he can forget his manners at times, according to the charity.
Calm games will be best to keep his arousal levels down, and he would be better suited to a home with secondary-school aged children, who could be gentle around him.
A sociable boy when meeting other dogs, Freddie could possibly share his home with a well- suited canine companion, but will be unsuitable to live with any cats or other small animals.
While he does love his walks, due to his breed, Freddie will need to take care when exercising, especially during hot weather.
He’d be the ideal pooch for an adopter who is not able to commit to long daily walks with a more energetic pup.
If you’re a fan of short potters, sofa snuggles and can be around at home to offer consistent company, then Freddie would love to meet you.
If you think that you could offer Freddie his forever home, or you would like to find out more about the other pooches at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.
Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.
