4 . Whisper - one-year-old Saluki cross

Whisper is looking for a calm and quiet adult-only home. Her owners must be patient and understanding, as well as able to provide her with emotional and behavioural support. She will need to be the only pet at home and requires further training around other dogs. Whisper can be worried by new people and prefers a slow approach to making friends. However, she becomes an affectionate, cheeky girl once she trusts you, Raystede said.Photo: Raystede