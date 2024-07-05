These dogs at Raystede are in desperate need of homes.
They haven’t had the best start to life but are hoping to find loving families.
1. Otis - one-year-old Jack Russell
Otis is a cheeky, fun and active little dog, according to Raystede. He is good with other dogs and could possibly live with another if it's suitably matched. He cannot live with cats. Otis is worried by traffic so wouldn't suit living or walking in a busy area. The charity said terrier lovers 'will be very lucky to have Otis in their home'.Photo: Raystede
2. Merlin - nine-year-old Lurcher
Merlin was sadly an unclaimed stray who arrived underweight and in 'poor condition, according to Raystede. The charity said he is a sweet, friendly boy who loves walking, playing and snoozing. He can live with older children and needs access to a garden. He cannot live with cats or small animals.Photo: Raystede
3. Casper - nine-year-old Lurcher
Casper was also an unclaimed stray. He's been described as a sweet, friendly boy, but he can be a little shy with new people. Casper is looking for a quiet home with his own garden. He loves gentle strolls with lots of sniffing and playing with his toys. He could live with older children and another calm dog of similar size. He cannot live with cats or small animals.Photo: Raystede
4. Whisper - one-year-old Saluki cross
Whisper is looking for a calm and quiet adult-only home. Her owners must be patient and understanding, as well as able to provide her with emotional and behavioural support. She will need to be the only pet at home and requires further training around other dogs. Whisper can be worried by new people and prefers a slow approach to making friends. However, she becomes an affectionate, cheeky girl once she trusts you, Raystede said.Photo: Raystede