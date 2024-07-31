Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Meet Peppa – a ‘sprightly’ Springer Spaniel who is up for adoption at Dogs Trust.

The three-year-old is eagerly awaiting a forever home in a rural setting, where she can live life to the fullest without the stress of busy streets, Dogs Trust Shoreham said.

A peaceful, adult-only household with minimal visitors and easy access to walks with few other dogs will suit Peppa best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She enjoys her walks on a long lead, allowing her to explore and sniff at her own pace.

Peppa. Photo: Dogs Trust

Short leads can make her anxious at times, so a gentle and understanding approach to her walking routine is necessary.

Due to her anxieties, Peppa is on long-term medication so a predictable and understanding environment will be the ideal place for her to grow in confidence.

Peppa is a huge food lover and enjoys a good chew to keep her entertained. She will be a perfect match for someone with a tranquil home and plenty of time to support her needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adel Burnett, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Peppa is a gorgeous dog with an abundance of energy. She thrives in a quiet environment and would be happiest in a home where she doesn’t need to be road walked at all.

Peppa is suited to patient adopters who will allow her to settle in her own time.

"She’s a sweet girl with a shy character, so will need her confidence building.

"Reward-based training will be very beneficial to her, and in return she will offer her new family lots of Spaniel cuddles.”

If you think Peppa could be the perfect fit for your family, find her full profile at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.