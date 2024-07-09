Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet Milo – a ‘spirited’ Parson Russell Terrier who is on the hunt for a new home in Sussex.

The three-year-old pup is known for his friendly and affectionate nature, according to Dogs Trust Shoreham.

He is eager to find a loving family ready to embrace his fun-loving personality.

Milo’s ideal home would be a quiet, rural environment where he can enjoy long outdoor walks.

Milo. Photo: Dogs Trust

He would need to live in a home with no other small animals such as rabbits, but can happily share with another well-suited dog and perhaps a cat if successful introductions are made, according to the charity.

Despite his bundles of energy, Milo needs a calm, child-free home due to his occasional reactive behaviour.

He can be reactive to runners and unfamiliar visitors, so it’s important that his new family are keen to continue working on improving this, Dogs Trust said. He thrives in the company of his favourite humans and loves nothing more than playtime with his toys.

Milo is content with being left alone for a few hours once he’s settled, making him a suitable companion for an active family that can provide lots of love and affection.

Adel Burnett, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Milo is an incredible dog with boundless energy and a heart full of love. He needs a calm and patient home where he can feel safe and secure while he settles into his new life. With the right family, Milo will thrive and being endless joy to his new owners.”

Are you ready to welcome Milo into your life and give him the forever home he deserves?

For more information, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.