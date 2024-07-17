Adopt a dog Sussex: Lurcher with a 'zest for life' seeks loving home
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
If you’re active and ready to embrace a fun-loving dog with a playful nature, Tula might just be the perfect addition to your home, according to Dogs Trust Shoreham.
The four-year-old would thrive in a home where she is the only pet, and would be best suited to a family with older teenage children who are comfortable with larger, bouncy dogs.
While she adores company, Tula is also content being left along for short periods of time once she’s settled in.
Tula travels well by car, making her an excellent companion for adventures, and loves exploring new walks, particularly in rural areas where she doesn’t have to interact closely with other dogs.
As she’s currently working on her nervousness around other dogs, Tula would benefit from a home invested in continuing her training.
Adel Burnett, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Tula is a special girl with a big personality. She’s incredibly affectionate and bonds deeply with those who take the time to get to know her.
“She may be a bit nervous around other dogs, but with patience and continued coaching she will continue to develop this skill.
"We’ve seen her grow and thrive with the right training and environment, and think she’d make the perfect companion for the right loving family.
"Tula’s ideal home is one where she can be the star of the show, showing her new family endless love and loyalty.”
Do you have a Tula-shaped space on your sofa? If so, get ready for endless games, loving cuddles and a lifetime of happy memories with this beautiful girl.
For more information, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.