Arundawn Dog Rescue, based in Horsham, focuses largely on providing rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming for strays from across the country who are sadly facing euthanasia through no fault of their own.
All the dogs below haven’t had the best starts to life – but that could all change soon.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Seven-week-old Cane Corso puppies
These 'gorgeous' puppies were born in council pound kennels after their mum was found tied to a tree while heavily pregnant, according to Arundawn. Despite their tragic start to life, they have 'come on in leaps and bounds' after being placed with the charity. They've been described as 'delightful dogs' who are already showing the 'wonderful' natured of bull breeds. Arundawn is accepting applications for the pups, but they cannot be rehomed until they have been fully health checked, vaccinated and microchipped.Photo: Arundawn
2. Frodo - two-year-old German Shepherd crossbreed
Frodo is a lovely and very affectionate boy. He is looking for an active family who can be around most of the time and provide lots of mental stimulation. He can live with another confident dog but would also do well as an only dog. The charity says Frodo loves learning - he gives paw very nicely and is eager to please. He loves meeting new people but can be exuberant and boisterous, so can only be rehomed with children over 12 years old.Photo: Arundawn
3. Benn - seven-year-old Lurcher cross
Arundawn describes Benn as 'just delightful'. Sadly, he has lived most of his life in a shed or chained in a kennel, according to the charity who says 'you would never know it'. He can be nervous of new people, places and experiences, and needs at least one other dog in the home. He requires a rural home with lots of space to run free.Photo: Arundawn
4. Perry - 18-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer cross Vizsla
Perry is looking for a home with someone who can provide him with plenty of training and stimulation. Arundawn said he 'is a sponge waiting to learn more'. He must live with another dog and requires plenty of structure. He can live with children, according to the charity.Photo: Arundawn