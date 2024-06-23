2 . Frodo - two-year-old German Shepherd crossbreed

Frodo is a lovely and very affectionate boy. He is looking for an active family who can be around most of the time and provide lots of mental stimulation. He can live with another confident dog but would also do well as an only dog. The charity says Frodo loves learning - he gives paw very nicely and is eager to please. He loves meeting new people but can be exuberant and boisterous, so can only be rehomed with children over 12 years old.Photo: Arundawn