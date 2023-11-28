1. Archie - seven-year-old Jack Russell Terrier cross
Archie is a playful Terrier cross with a charmingly cheeky character. Toys are one of his absolute favourite things of all and he loves to bound around with a toy in tow or play with his humans when engaging in a game of tug. He needs adopters who can offer him plenty of their time and who are willing to keep up with his training plans, including teaching him to comfortably wear a muzzle. He tends to lunge and bark when close to other dogs, but is happy if they are walking in the distance - so he has potential to build up his tolerance with training. Archie must be the only pet at home but can share his home with older secondary-school aged children. A secure garden of his own is a must so that he can have a good off-lead run about from time to time. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Tyke - six-year-old German Shepherd cross
Tyke is a big softie at heart, Dogs Trust says. He's keen to find an understanding family who could offer him their patience and gradually build his confidence, while introducing him to new experiences at his own pace. Much more a fan of the peaceful side of life, Tyke will appreciate being taken to quiet walking locations, where he can investigate a regular route. Hewould love to live a quieter lifestyle in a relaxing home, where the youngest members of his family are in their later teens. While Tyke needs to be the only dog at home, he’ll benefit from ongoing training to build up his social skills with other dogs. He cannot live with any cats, house rabbits, or guinea pigs, and will require a garden of his own. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Bailey - nine-year-old Chow Chow
Dogs Trust says Bailey is a wonderful lady who loves life’s simple luxuries. Spending quality time with her favourite people, going on a walk with her doggie-pals, snoozing on her bed, and a tasty dinner to look forward to in the evening are all things that will keep her feeling happy. She can be overwhelmed when in new situations, meeting new people, or when visiting the vets, so is hoping to find a patient and understanding family who can support her and help her build her confidence. She is unable to live with any cats, house rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, and other small furry pets. Bailey requires a garden. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Cassie - one year old Siberian Husky
Dogs Trust said Cassie turns heads wherever she goes; not only because of her striking looks, but because she has the fun-loving and excitable character to match! Full of spritely energy, she is seeking equally active adopters who can keep her busy with lots of enrichment activities, long walks in the countryside, and teaching her fun new skills. Having entered the charity's care as a stray, it appears that Cassie still has much to learn about the big wide world and will hugely benefit from additional training support. This includes building up some confidence, learning some appropriate manners, or alternative outlets when over-stimulated, as she tends to jump up or ‘puppy mouth’ when excited or frustrated. Because of this, she would best be suited to a home where the youngest family members are aged at least 16. While Cassie will need to be the only pet at home, she could possibly have walking buddies with other dogs of a similar size and playful character to her own. Building up her social skills with a variety of dogs will also be a great benefit to her. A big puppy when playing with her toys, Cassie loves to bound around and burn off some steam, so a garden of her own is essential. Cassie finds it challenging when left alone and requires a multi-carer household, so that there is always someone around to keep her company. Photo: Dogs Trust