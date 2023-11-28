4 . Cassie - one year old Siberian Husky

Dogs Trust said Cassie turns heads wherever she goes; not only because of her striking looks, but because she has the fun-loving and excitable character to match! Full of spritely energy, she is seeking equally active adopters who can keep her busy with lots of enrichment activities, long walks in the countryside, and teaching her fun new skills. Having entered the charity's care as a stray, it appears that Cassie still has much to learn about the big wide world and will hugely benefit from additional training support. This includes building up some confidence, learning some appropriate manners, or alternative outlets when over-stimulated, as she tends to jump up or ‘puppy mouth’ when excited or frustrated. Because of this, she would best be suited to a home where the youngest family members are aged at least 16. While Cassie will need to be the only pet at home, she could possibly have walking buddies with other dogs of a similar size and playful character to her own. Building up her social skills with a variety of dogs will also be a great benefit to her. A big puppy when playing with her toys, Cassie loves to bound around and burn off some steam, so a garden of her own is essential. Cassie finds it challenging when left alone and requires a multi-carer household, so that there is always someone around to keep her company. Photo: Dogs Trust