An adorable pair of Bulldogs are among the dogs looking for homes at this Sussex animal rescue.
Are you considering welcoming a new pooch into your family?
Then take a look below at the adorable dogs who need homes across Sussex.
1. Porky - nine-year-old Terrier cross
Porky is a very sweet and friendly boy who enjoys fuss and attention. He walks well on the lead and enjoys his walks but will need to build his exercise levels up slowly in his new home. Porky has lived with other dogs and cats in his previous home and could live with older children. He is a new arrival who is still being assessed. Photo: RSPCA
2. Phoebe - seven-year-old Shih Tzu cross
Phoebe is a very friendly, affectionate little dog who enjoys her walks and like to sit on your lap for a fuss. She can be vocal around other dogs when out and about, and would prefer to be the only pet in the home. She will need her own garden and could live with older children. Photo: RSPCA
3. Polly and Tommy - seven-year-old Shih Tzu cross pair
Polly and Tommy are both friendly, sweet dogs who can be a little unsure to begin with. However, they can be won-over and will quickly become your friend with a few tasty treats. Tommy and Polly know how to sit and try to be clean in their kennel so they should housetrain easily, the RSPCA said. They are new arrivals who are still being assessed, but will be looking for a new home together. Photo: RSPCA
4. Lorraine - two-year-old Bull breed cross
Lorraine is a young, large bull breed cross who is desperate for her forever home, with an owner who is experienced with large dogs. She loves everyone she meets and gives the best cuddles, according to the RSPCA. She is making doggy friends out and about, but would be best suited as the only dog in the home, and loves the company of all people. She could live with older children who are used to dogs and has not been tested around cats. Lorraine will need a home that will let her up on the sofa for a cuddle and that has a secure garden which she can zoom around in. She is doing very well with her training and would like an owner who could continue this with her, using force-free methods. Photo: RSPCA