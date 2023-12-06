4 . Lorraine - two-year-old Bull breed cross

Lorraine is a young, large bull breed cross who is desperate for her forever home, with an owner who is experienced with large dogs. She loves everyone she meets and gives the best cuddles, according to the RSPCA. She is making doggy friends out and about, but would be best suited as the only dog in the home, and loves the company of all people. She could live with older children who are used to dogs and has not been tested around cats. Lorraine will need a home that will let her up on the sofa for a cuddle and that has a secure garden which she can zoom around in. She is doing very well with her training and would like an owner who could continue this with her, using force-free methods. Photo: RSPCA