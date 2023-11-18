Adorable eight-week-old Cockapoo cross Labrador puppies are among the dogs looking for homes at the RSPCA in Sussex.
Are you considering welcoming a new pooch into your family?
Then take a look below at the adorable dogs who need homes across Sussex.
While puppies are adorable, lots of older dogs also need homes, such as Sammy – a Jack Russell cross Shih Tzu. Could you give her a loving retirement home?
1. Eight-week-old Cockapoo cross Labrador puppies
These two pups are looking for loving homes. They will be energetic dogs when fully grown so are looking for active families. They will need complete training, including housetraining. The pups are looking for homes that have a secure garden and where they will not be left on their own initially until they are old enough. They can be homed with children five years or older who are experienced with dogs. They can live with other animals. Photo: RSPCA
2. Phoebe and Richard - Shih-Tzu cross pair
Phoebe and Richard have been described as a very friendly, affectionate little pair of dogs who are looking for a new home together. The pair enjoy their walks and like to sit on your lap for a fuss. Richard can get a little upset and vocal if he is parted from Phoebe as they are very attached to each other. Phoebe and Richard would prefer to be the only pets in the home. They can be vocal around other dogs when out and about. They will need their own garden and could live with older children. Photo: RSPCA
3. Marz - six-year-old Pug cross Beagle
The RSPCA says Marz is a little worried when he first meets new people but is a friendly boy once he knows you. He knows 'sit' and his name and is very clean in his kennel so should be housetrained. Marz is a very new arrival who is still being assessed at the moment. Photo: RSPCA
4. Marley - one-year-old German Shepherd crossbreed
Marley is a very sweet and gentle girl who loves cuddles, chasing a ball and using her nose to find snacks. She sadly ended up in the care of the RSPCA after her previous owner lost their home suddenly. She is a very clever girl who would make an amazing 'project dog' for someone who wanted to do agility, scent work or training with her. Marley was living with her mum and dad in the home so being alone has been very stressful for her. She would do well living in the home with an older confident canine, as she has never lived as a single dog. Initially, in the new home, she will not be able to be left at all and will need to be built up slowly. Photo: RSPCA