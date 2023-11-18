4 . Marley - one-year-old German Shepherd crossbreed

Marley is a very sweet and gentle girl who loves cuddles, chasing a ball and using her nose to find snacks. She sadly ended up in the care of the RSPCA after her previous owner lost their home suddenly. She is a very clever girl who would make an amazing 'project dog' for someone who wanted to do agility, scent work or training with her. Marley was living with her mum and dad in the home so being alone has been very stressful for her. She would do well living in the home with an older confident canine, as she has never lived as a single dog. Initially, in the new home, she will not be able to be left at all and will need to be built up slowly. Photo: RSPCA