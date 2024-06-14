Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet Tex – a handsome pooch with a calm, yet sensitive character who is up for adoption at Dogs Trust.

The senior sweetheart may be nine years old, but he does like to keep active and is particularly fond of roaming in the quiet countryside, according to Dogs Trust Shoreham.

After an afternoon outing, Tex will enjoy keeping busy by participating in fun training or playing a game with his toys in the garden.

His ideal home would be somewhere peaceful, away from the hustle and bustle, and where there aren’t too many visitors coming and going.

Tex

The Spaniel cross Collie can be shy when first meeting new people, but his carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham say that taking the time to get to know him will be truly worth it!

Once you’ve earnt his trust, he becomes increasingly affectionate and likes to nuzzle into your side for gentle fusses.

Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre Manager Adel Burnett said: “Tex is hopeful he’ll find a patient, adult-only family who can allow him the time he needs to build a friendship. Tex has been making great progress with his training and would love to continue this in his forever home, so he’s also keen to be matched with adopters who will enjoy teaching him. We hope he’ll find his forever home soon!”

Much fonder of human companionship, Tex can be apprehensive around dogs, and he’ll need to be the only pet at home.

If you lead a quieter lifestyle and have plenty of time and love to offer to a sensitive pooch, then Tex may just be the dog for you.

To find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.