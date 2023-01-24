People who live, work or play in Adur are being asked to have their say on plans to improve the quality of air across the district.

People have been invited to have a say on plans to improve air quality in Shoreham High Street

The proposals form part of Adur District Council’s Air Quality Action Plan, which sets out a range of measures intended to improve the standard of air in the area.

Included in the report are potential steps to better manage traffic flow and reduce idling time for vehicles, which the council would support through the any future improvements to the Norfolk Bridge roundabout in Shoreham High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also to be considered are plans to expand the number of car clubs, collaborating with bus operators to introduce ultra-low emission vehicles, increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations, improve sustainable and active travel infrastructure, and more.

People have been invited to have a say on plans to improve air quality in Shoreham High Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as enhancing the environment for the whole district, the council is committed to improving air quality in Shoreham High Street, which has been designated as an Air Quality Management Area (AQMA) since 2005.

Old Shoreham Road in Southwick is also classed as an AQMA after failing to comply with legal limits of nitrogen dioxide, which is linked to respiratory problems and commonly caused by vehicles with petrol or diesel engines. Steps are being taken to revoke the AQMA status in Southwick following many years of compliance with legal requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To address the air quality issue on Shoreham’s busy High Street and encourage cleaner air across the area, the council, pending public feedback, hopes to start rolling out some of its proposed measures later this year.

The council also plans to introduce a series of campaigns to help locals and visitors understand how they can make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Kevin Boram, Adur’s cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “In recent years, we’ve taken great steps forward to make our district cleaner, more environmentally friendly and sustainable.

“Given the importance of Shoreham High Street as a strategic route along the coast, it’s more challenging to make the gains in air quality we want to make, but we are determined, working hard and delivering innovative projects to help make a difference in combating air pollution and climate change – not only by delivering our initiatives, but by also working closely with West Sussex County Council and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an example, our strategic plan for the redevelopment of the Shoreham Harbour Quarter includes segregated paths for both walkers and cyclists along the A259. This proposal is currently under consultation by the county council.”

“The proposals featured in our Air Quality Action Plan are a great step towards an even cleaner and greener Shoreham, and we look forward to hearing your views.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The updated Air Quality Action Plan has been created in partnership with West Sussex County Council, which will also help to deliver some of the actions.

To view the draft Air Quality Action Plan and have a say on the proposals, visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/adur-aqap-consultation

Advertisement Hide Ad