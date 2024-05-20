In a post on social media, the police force said officers are ‘concerned’ for a 14-year-old boy, named Harvey, who has been ‘missing since Thursday evening’.
A spokesperson added: “He is about 5ft 6in, of slim build, with short blond hair which is shaved at the sides.
“He was last seen wearing a cream hoodie, grey tracksuit trousers and blue Nike trainers.
“Please report it online or call 101 if you can help us find him, quoting serial 1190 of 16/05.”
