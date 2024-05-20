Adur and Worthing Police search for missing boy, 14,

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 20th May 2024, 08:06 BST
Police in Adur and Worthing have appealed for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old boy.

In a post on social media, the police force said officers are ‘concerned’ for a 14-year-old boy, named Harvey, who has been ‘missing since Thursday evening’.

A spokesperson added: “He is about 5ft 6in, of slim build, with short blond hair which is shaved at the sides.

“He was last seen wearing a cream hoodie, grey tracksuit trousers and blue Nike trainers.

“Please report it online or call 101 if you can help us find him, quoting serial 1190 of 16/05.”

In a post on social media, the police force said officers are ‘concerned’ for a 14-year-old boy, named Harvey, who has been ‘missing since Thursday evening’.

1. Missing boy sparks police appeal

In a post on social media, the police force said officers are ‘concerned’ for a 14-year-old boy, named Harvey, who has been ‘missing since Thursday evening’. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police

Related topics:PoliceNike

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.