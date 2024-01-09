The Ukrainian community in Adur gathered for a celebration of Christmas and the new year, with Ukrainian folk dancing and Ukrainian cuisine to put a smile on the faces of refugees.

Organised by Adur Ukraine Support Association, the celebration at Shoreham Baptist Church on Friday, January 5, saw 35 Ukrainian children and about 70 adults gather, including British friends and volunteers.

Chairman Robin Sadler said the only goal was to see smiles on the faces of Ukrainians. "Despite the difficult circumstances, Ukrainian children and their mothers should be able to celebrate this important event together with friends and family."

Iryna Tyazhkorob, Ukrainian community co-ordinator for Adur and Worthing, said the organisers managed to create an incredible mood, thanks to the wonderful Ukrainian dancing and singing, as well as unsurpassed Ukrainian cuisine.

A team of Ukrainian chefs prepared 12 traditional dishes that are served on the table for Christmas celebrations. Children took part in fun competitions and had a lot of fun.

Gay Jacklin, charity lead at Worthing 4 Refugees, said: "My husband and I attended this event, and everything about it was wonderful. It was very well organised, there was plenty of entertainment, of high quality, and the food was excellent.

"The other guests on our table were very welcoming Ukrainians and we particularly enjoyed joining in with Ukrainian folk dancing. We felt privileged to be a part of it.

"It was appropriate to remember family members remaining in Ukraine serving the war, and this was sensitively done with a moment of speech and quiet. But it did not detract from the celebration of a Ukrainian Christmas."

1 . Ukrainian celebration The Ukrainian community in Adur celebrated Christmas and the new year together at Shoreham Baptist Church on January 5 Photo: Iryna Tyazhkorob

