The duck race started on Old Shoreham Toll Bridge on Saturday, when 600 ducks were launched to set sail north up the river.

Fiona Dunn, mum of Barney Silburn, said: "The sun was shining as we gathered with our 600 ducks. That's a lot of ducks bought by friends, families, work colleagues and neighbours.

"We had Scouts and their parents in canoes and on paddleboards below waiting for the ducks to get into the water. Tim Loughton came down to start off the the race. He kindly bought three ducks – sadly, they were not first past the finishing bridge. He also donated a very nice Houses of Parliament bottle of whiskey, signed by Boris Johnson – perhaps something of a vintage prize to be auctioned at our next event.

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton with the seven Adur Valley District Scouts heading to the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea in 2023 with two leaders

"The ducks were thrown in at 11am and made their way up towards the A27 bridge. We had a very clear winner and a whole gaggle chasing. The Scouts bravely swam, paddled and floated out to insure every single duck was retrieved.

A total of 600 ducks were launched into the River Adur for the race

"It was another terrific event organised by this great team of Scouts and their parents. We are swimming our way to our total."