Adventures abroad for members of Bognor Regis Twinning Association

With stunning weather, and day-excursions to France, Switzerland and the Black Forest, members of the association found plenty to write home about on this year's six-day trip.

Mulhouse, in France, was the destination of the first outing. Home of the best car museum in Europe, members got a chance to see the vast private collection of the Schlumpf brothers – billionaires bankrupted by the 1976 oil crisis. Their massive collection was eventually rediscovered and opened to the public.

Afterwards, in Switzerland, members got a tour of the historic city of Basle before embarking on an action-packed trip to The Black Forest, starting with a trek up Mount Hochblaue. Shortly after that, the group moved on to Castle Badenweiler and the nearby remains of the Roman baths and spa.

Twinning Association members Joelle Marsh, Heather Perrott, Angela Walsh, David Roche, Mac Keight at the top of Mount Hochblauen.

A spokesperson for the club gave the trip a rave review, praising the enthusiastic welcome provided by the host families: "On the very last evening the local scout group prepared truly excellent food for a dinner for all Twinning members and their hosts,” they said.

"Bognor members stayed either with hosts they already knew or those, taking part for the first time, were welcomed by new friends. Such an enjoyable and action-packed visit was over too soon. Fortunately, despite problems with air traffic and airports, the journey home went without a hitch,”

The Bognor Regis Twinning Association is always welcoming new members. To find out more, visit www.bognortwinning.co.uk.