Adventurous fundraiser takes a leap of faith for charity

Seventy-year-old Anne Baker, from West Sussex, took part in a sponsored skydive and raised more than £1,000 for international development agency Christian Aid.

Anne, who is from East Preston, near Littlehampton, is part of the Christian Aid fundraising team at St Mary the Virgin Church.

The charity helps millions of people in the most vulnerable communities transform their lives. Last year, through local partners, it reached 3.3 million people with 275 programmes, from savings and loans associations to farming co-operatives, and climate disaster risk training to healthcare schemes.

Anne said the challenge had been discussed for a while but she thought this summer would be the time to jump into action.

Anne Baker took to the skies for charity.

She described the view of Salisbury, where she did the skydive, as fantastic, adding: "It was a beautiful sunny day with only a few wispy clouds in the sky. The free fall was terrifying but once the parachute opened it was an exhilarating experience.

“At the age of 70 I was definitely the "Granny" of the group but I'm so pleased to have had the experience.

“I think there will still be a few more donations but to date, with the sponsorship in cash plus on the Just Giving page we have raised £1,125.00.

"Christian Aid is a wonderful charity working tirelessly to help communities in the poorest countries around the world with things we take for granted."

Anyone who would still like to support Anne can visit her fundraising page - https://www.justgiving.com/page/annebakergrannysleapoffaith - and to find out more about the work of Christian Aid and how to get involved go to christianaid.org.uk