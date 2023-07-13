Adventurous Peacehaven teenager planning to leap into the wild blue yonder in tandem skydive

Ethan is planning a tandem skydive from Headcorn airport near Asford on July 29 to raise money for the charity the Abcfund. The charity is working to raise funds with the aim of making sure every child aged between 4 and 7 years in Peacehaven and beyond, enjoys the gift of a book of their choice to enjoy during the summer holidays. Since word got around regarding the ambition of the charity to give young children a book, there have been many more pleas to be included in the project from schools, nurseries and families in Newhaven, Saltdean and East Brighton.

Last year, volunteers form the Abcfund fund worked with a group of students from Peacehaven Community school, aiming to complete one of the sections leading to the achievement of the bronze level for the Duke of Edinburgh award. Ethan was a key member of this group which chose to raise funds by abseiling down the cliffs at Peacehaven. They worked hard at gaining sponsorship for the event with Ethan being one of the chief fund-raisers. The result was they smashed the target they had set for themselves - doubling the amount they had hoped to raise.

Ethan who is a dare-devil at heart and loves a challenge - abseiled not once - but twice down the high cliffs at Peacehaven. His brave stunt was a key factor in helping the team of students to raise over £5,000. This enabled the Abcfund to to arrange lots more trips and treats for underprivileged familes and children during the summer, bringing so many more joyful smiles, fun and happiness for those in need.

Ethan enjoying another adventure!

It came as a complete surprise when Ethan, a few days after his 16th birthday approached one of the Abcfund volunteers saying, "Now I am 16 I can do more to help the charity and I would like to do a parachute jump for you."

"You will hear my knees knocking from the ground as I jump out of the aircraft," said Ethan. "I am nervous about doing this, but I want lots of children to enjoy learning to read and to experience the tremendous pleasure to be gained from reading lots of different stories and adventures in books."