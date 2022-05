The council says that binmen will be working as usual but a number of local roads will be closed for street parties on Thursday June 2 and Friday June 3.A spokesperson said: "Our waste collection teams will be working as normal on the Jubilee Bank Holiday Thursday and Friday.

"If people are planning a street party/road closure they are advised to ensure that their bins are put out where our teams can access them - perhaps at the end of their road if that is possible."