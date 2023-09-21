AEK Athens will be without a number of key players for their Europa League Group B clash with Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Albion will face the Greek champions in their first-ever European game and go in as favourites for the tie, having won four of their first five league games.

Athens have several injury concerns for their trip to the English south coast, having started their title defence with two draws and a last-minute victory against Volos.

Manager Matías Almeyda will be without Mijat Gacinovic, Paolo Fernandes and Rodolfo Pizarro for the contest, while experienced defender Domagoj Vida is also side-lined with an injury picked up in the draw with Olympiacos at the weekend.

Almeyda’s men will be no pushovers though and will be arriving in Sussex expecting to take home all three points on Thursday. (Photo by Menelaos Myrillas / SOOC / SOOC via AFP) (Photo by MENELAOS MYRILLAS/SOOC/AFP via Getty Images)

Petros Mantalos will return to contention to challenge Sergio Araujo in attack, having served his European suspension.

Gerasimos Mitoglou will likely come in to join Harold Moukoudi at the heart of the back four from the outset, replacing Vida, whilst Damian Szymanski and Jens Jonsson will hope to fight off competition from the likes of Orbelin Pineda to keep their places in midfield.