These aerial photographs show caravans and several other vehicles on Hove Lawns

Aerial photos show group of caravans on Hove Lawns

A group of caravans have been spotted parked on Hove Lawns this morning (Thursday, July 21).

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 9:08 am

These aerial photographs, taken by Eddie Mitchell, show eight caravans and several other vehicles on the seafront park.

The caravans were reportedly also seen on Hove Lawns yesterday evening (Wednesday, July 20).

Brighton & Hove City Council has been approached for comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

