These aerial photographs, taken by Eddie Mitchell, show eight caravans and several other vehicles on the seafront park.
The caravans were reportedly also seen on Hove Lawns yesterday evening (Wednesday, July 20).
Brighton & Hove City Council has been approached for comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.
1. Caravans on Hove Lawns
These aerial photographs show caravans and several other vehicles on Hove Lawns
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
2. Caravans on Hove Lawns
These aerial photographs show caravans and several other vehicles on Hove Lawns
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
3. Caravans on Hove Lawns
These aerial photographs show caravans and several other vehicles on Hove Lawns
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
4. Caravans on Hove Lawns
These aerial photographs show caravans and several other vehicles on Hove Lawns
Photo: Eddie Mitchell